NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow and rain is making it’s way through northern New Mexico Monday morning. Impacts will be limited, due to how quick the system will move through, and the lack of moisture in lower levels of the atmosphere. Snow will mainly be possible in the mountain terrain, and rain/snow mix in the low elevations of the northeast highlands and east plains through the early afternoon. Snow accumulation will be light in the mountains, with 1-3″ and locally higher totals up to 4-5″.

Skies will clear in most spots by midday, leading to a sunnier afternoon for all. Winds will be gusty in eastern NM today, with wind gusts as high as 50-55 mph. The rest of the state will see NW winds at around 15-25 mph.