Quick storm expected to move into the state on Saturday

Weather Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This afternoon will be sunny and mild, but the wind persists until the evening for several spots. The northwest will be the windiest, with gusts up to 40 mph. Most other spots will see wind up to 20 mph and an occasional gust to 30 mph. The wind will calm this evening as the sun goes down. Temperatures will be chilly tonight.

A quick storm will move into the state on Saturday. Clouds will move into northern NM early in the morning, pushing into southern NM throughout the day, and clearing by the evening. A few spot rain and snow showers will be possible in the northern mountains and northeast highlands, but no snow accumulation is expected. The wind will pick up across the state again, with 30-40 mph gusts, including in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Temperatures will, however, stay mild. The storm will move out Saturday night.

Sunday will be a calmer day, with breezy winds only in the east mountains. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny, and temperatures will stay in the 40s, 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES