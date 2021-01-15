Quick storm expected to move into the state on Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This afternoon will be sunny and mild, but the wind persists until the evening for several spots. The northwest will be the windiest, with gusts up to 40 mph. Most other spots will see wind up to 20 mph and an occasional gust to 30 mph. The wind will calm this evening as the sun goes down. Temperatures will be chilly tonight.

A quick storm will move into the state on Saturday. Clouds will move into northern NM early in the morning, pushing into southern NM throughout the day, and clearing by the evening. A few spot rain and snow showers will be possible in the northern mountains and northeast highlands, but no snow accumulation is expected. The wind will pick up across the state again, with 30-40 mph gusts, including in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Temperatures will, however, stay mild. The storm will move out Saturday night.

Sunday will be a calmer day, with breezy winds only in the east mountains. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny, and temperatures will stay in the 40s, 50s and 60s.