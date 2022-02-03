NEW MEXICO (KRQE)- What a storm this has been for New Mexico, as well as for much of the country. The trifecta of bitter cold, quick-hitting snow, and strong winds. We’re now seeing the storm push east. So drier air is working in from west to east this afternoon. Snow showers are quickly tapering off across the south-central mountains as well.

So now we have to contend with the bitter cold temps and wind chills for the next two days or so before warming up some Saturday. Everyone stays below freezing Thursday, as the core of the cold sets up over eastern NM. Highs will be roughly 35° below average east of the mountains with wind chills near 0°. We’ll see skies clearing throughout the afternoon. This should help the roads if they’re treated.

Friday will see continued cold temps as the metro area breaks above freezing for a few hours under full sun. It’ll be a much drier weekend with another backdoor front arriving from the northeast. Expect canyon winds to pick up once again with falling temps. This time, snow showers will be limited solely to the northern mountains. Beyond Sunday, we’ll begin warming up under sunny skies early next week.