Powerful winds tear through New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’ve seen some damage from near hurricane-force winds Wednesday morning, and we’re not done yet. Impressive wind gusts have toppled 70-80 mph across the Pecos Valley and cities like Las Vegas and Tucumcari. A very strong mid-level jet stream brought the extreme winds earlier this morning. As the storm continues to pull northeast, we’ll see more high winds for eastern New Mexico. This will create hazardous conditions, especially on the highways and higher profile vehicles with reduced visibility from dust. The strong winds will gradually subside later tonight from west to east as the storm races off. In its wake, expect a very cold night for the north and seasonal temperatures south.

Thursday will feature mainly sunny skies as much calmer weather arrives! Highs will hover in the upper 40s to around 50° into the Rio Grande Valley. Friday a backdoor cold front will arrive from the northeast keeping our temperatures in check and setting up a cool start to the weekend especially across some of the northern mountain cities. As of now, it looks like we’ll avoid any more significant storms in the next 10 days.