Strong winds and extreme fire danger will all taper off overnight. Widespread freezing temperatures are in store Wednesday morning, but warmer weather will be on the way later this week.

Powerful winds continue across New Mexico this evening, with some areas clocking in 60+ mph gusts. Temperatures are also dropping quickly behind a cold front sweeping across the state. Winds will die down through the evening, eventually becoming much lighter by Wednesday morning. However, widespread freezing temperatures are on the way to start the day. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for the Albuquerque metro down to Socorro and eastern parts of the state.

Another cool day is on the way Wednesday, but the best news is that winds will be much lighter. We will still see some breezy to locally windy conditions across parts of eastern New Mexico, but nothing like today. Another round of freezing temperatures are likely Wednesday night.

Much nicer, spring-like weather will return after Thursday morning, with a warming trend beginning in the afternoon. There is a chance for a few spotty showers across. The warming trend will continue through Easter weekend with high temperatures climbing above average for early April. The Albuquerque metro will even see our first 80° day of the year early next week, with high temperatures climbing into the 90s across southern parts of New Mexico. Best news yet, winds will remain relatively light for the next several days after today.