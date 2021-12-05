Powerful wind gusts arriving overnight

It’s been another unbelievable day across most of New Mexico given it’s December 5th! Record highs were smashed in Tucumcari, Roswell, and Clayton, while Santa Fe and Raton missed their record high temperature by 1°. But now, we’re seeing big changes from our next backdoor front. Wind gusts are toppling 55 mph for Tucumcari tonight! It’s a pretty strong front that will drop temperatures 25-30° Monday. Our record heat will once again disappear for the east as central NM will lose a few degrees from our highs. The wind will be a big part of our weather story this week.

Monday will feature mainly sunny skies and mild temps for western New Mexico. Our first real chance of rain and snow showers arrives Tuesday with our first storm. Expect only light scattered showers for the northwest. Most of the state stays dry as strong wind gusts overtake the whole state. Some gusts could topple 50 mph Wednesday afternoon. Ensure all your decorations are securely anchored. Our next storm will promise a lot more moisture and cold air late Thursday into Friday. We could even see some wet snowflakes mixed in for Albuquerque as temps plummet into the 30s later Friday.