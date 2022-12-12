NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A formidable storm system is pushing into the state today. It has already picked up winds, with gusts up to 60 mph especially south. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect through 11 p.m. Along with the winds, a line of snow/rain spanning from Silver City to southern Colorado, is currently pushing east across the state.

This band of rain/snow will reach the Albuquerque metro by the late afternoon/early evening, and may impact your evening commute home. Please drive carefully. Scattered showers and light snow will continue on and off through the early evening. The most accumulation possible would be trace amounts up to 1″ for the metro. The Gila, west central, San Juan, Sacramento, and Northern Mountains have Winter Weather Advisories in place as much more snow is expected in those locations.

Some light snow showers are possible tomorrow along and west of the Central Mountain Chain, along with windy conditions to the east. The biggest impact Tuesday will be the bitter cold and wind chill. Highs in Albuquerque may not get out of the 30s, with wind chills in the 20s. Although the wind won’t be as gusty to end the week, the well below average temperatures will stick around into the weekend.