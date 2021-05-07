Potential for strong, severe storms in eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mild and quiet, with some light sprinkles in the Four Corners area. Moisture has been streaming into the state, and scattered showers and storms will pop up by midday in the northern and western mountains, moving east throughout the afternoon and evening. The Metro area and middle/upper Rio Grande Valley can expect rain and storms during the early to late afternoon. Storms will start moving through eastern New Mexico from around 1-2 p.m. through the late evening. The storms in eastern New Mexico may become strong or severe, with threats of damaging wind and hail. Be sure to set up your KRQE mobile weather app’s push alerts for notifications when storms are moving towards you! Temperatures will stay hot today, and winds will be breezy at times, especially as storms start to develop.

Saturday will be a dry day, with breezy afternoon winds and slightly cooler temperatures. There will be high fire danger in the Sacramento & Guadalupe Mountains, as well as the Eddy and Chaves County plains during the afternoon and evening. Winds will gust up to 50 mph down the lee side of the mountains, and relative humidity will be low.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with cooler temperatures and lighter winds. The northeast highlands and Sangre de Cristo Mountains may see some showers and storms by the afternoon and evening, as the next cold front moves into the state.