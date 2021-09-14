Rain showers possible for northeastern New Mexico

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Employers across the state are still in desperate need of workers after the extra federal unemployment money ran out Labor Day weekend. The Chaves County Economic Development Corporation held a job fair where 50 businesses had hundreds of open positions they were trying to fill.

“We have several companies here looking but I haven’t seen a lot of applicants so far. I have actually only given three applications and none of them have come back yet," said Edie Stevens, of Clarion Inn and Suites.