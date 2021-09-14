Rain showers possible for northeastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front will continue to plow through the east side of the state Tuesday night. Winds will kick up in the metro area as well. Scattered showers are possible across the east Tuesday night and again on Wednesday. Late in the workweek, high pressure builds back in leading to more hot temperatures.

