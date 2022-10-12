NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The strong northwesterly upper level winds will continue to dominate the weather across the Desert Southwest through the week ahead. This dry breeze will bring in significantly drier weather across the state compared to last week, with plenty of sunshine across the state.

A dry cold front will cross the northeast today, not bringing very significant changes in the weather besides temperatures dropping a degree or two east. Temperatures across most of the state will be at or above normal through Saturday, before big cool down Sunday and into next week.

The jet stream will control the weather through early Saturday, before a low pressure system pushes into the Southwest US. The low pressure system will be locked in by high pressure to the north (aka an ‘Omega Block’), allowing for monsoon-like moisture to stream into the state. Widespread showers and maybe a few storms are expected starting later Saturday through Monday. Enjoy the sunshine and seasonable temperatures this week, they won’t last forever.