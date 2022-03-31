NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Enjoy the calmer day out there. Wind gusts won’t be nearly as powerful as Wednesday. We’ll still see gusts 15-25 mph mainly for western New Mexico this afternoon. Otherwise temps are climbing nicely under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Our next storm in the train continues late tonight through the first half of Friday. Expect more mountain snow/valley rain showers mainly for the northern mountain cities of Taos and Santa Fe. We’ll see another 1-2″ of snow for the ski resorts and mountain peaks.

High temps Thursday will reach into the lower 60s for Albuquerque, middle 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s in Roswell. This is about 5-7° below average for late March. Friday’s high temperatures will be even warmer despite the next storm. We’ll warm into the lower 70s in the Rio Grande Valley, but wind gusts will once again grab the main headline. We’ll see peak gusts again 35-45 mph Friday afternoon as the storm departs. Skies clear Friday evening, making way for a sunny, calmer Saturday. Overall, active weather continues into next week. We’ll see more scattered PM showers for the north later Sunday as a cold front crosses the state late day. Our storm track is beginning to shift farther north as we head into April. This takes the rain and snow out of New Mexico, but leaves the higher wind gusts through mid next week.