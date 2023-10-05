A beautiful fall day is in store across New Mexico on this Thursday. High pressure building to the southwest is bringing western parts of the state slightly above average high temperatures. Plenty of sunshine will persist statewide, it may be one of those days you don’t see a single cloud in the sky other than across southeastern New Mexico.

Friday morning will start off chilly and quiet as a cold front approaches the state. The backdoor front will push from northeast to southwest throughout the late afternoon and evening. It will bring cooler temperatures along with gusty east canyon winds across the middle Rio Grande Valley late Friday night. Albuquerque will most likely see gusts 35-45 mph overnight, but luckily the winds should die down just before sunrise in time for Balloon Fiesta.

Saturday and Sunday will feature lovely autumn weather, maybe a few degrees above average for early October. Rain showers are possible across the west central mountains on Monday, but it will be mostly dry next week for the Valley. Remain up to date on the weather if you plan on heading out to Balloon Fiesta, but right now weather conditions look mostly dry and calm through mid next week.