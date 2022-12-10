Great looking Saturday all across the state with abundant sunshine and mild temperatures statewide. The calmer wind conditions also made the day even better as highs topped out in the middle 50s for the ABQ metro and lower 60s south.

Clear skies will continue this evening through the overnight which will tank temperatures rather quickly. It’ll be seasonally chilly come Sunday morning again with lows in the single digits north, upper 20s central, and middle 30s south.

The winds begin picking up Sunday afternoon ahead of a powerful storm slamming the west coast. We’ll catch some snow, high wind gusts, and most importantly the very cold air. So enjoy the warmth Sunday with highs above average for the last time in a while.

Highs will reach the middle 50s for the RGV and 60s south and east with more sun. Wind gusts will reach 25-35 mph over the western highlands and also eastern plains.

The storm will bring a couple of inches of accumulating snow throughout western New Mexico from midday Monday into Tuesday morning.

A strong cold front swipes through the state then, ushering an arctic blast and the coldest temps of the season.