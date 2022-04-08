NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We simply can’t ask for anything better Friday. Sunny skies, calmer winds, and very pleasant temperatures. Highs will warm a few more degrees from Thursday thanks to high pressure. We’ll be near seasonal levels for the first week of April with highs in the lower 70s for Albuquerque and lower to middle 70s across eastern NM. Santa Fe will top out in the upper 60s. It’ll be one of the nicest days we’ve had this spring. Friday night, we’ll see some lighter wind speeds develop across the east which will keep us milder. Saturday will be even warmer but much breezier too. Afternoon wind gusts will reach 25-35 mph with increasing higher clouds. Highs will soar 10° warmer than Friday as the RGV nears 80° and 90° for Roswell.

Overall, a more active weather pattern sets up late weekend into all next week for the west. It looks like we’ll be too far south for any meaningful precipitation but unfortunately in the sweet spot for strong, damaging wind gusts. Sunday will feature 35-50 mph gusts with the strongest wind for western NM. Monday gets even worse as wind gusts continue strengthening to 45-60 mph. This could cause some concern for fires and/or damaging across the state. We’ll also see blowing dust several days all next week as temperatures hover above average through Tuesday for most of our state. The exception will be for Farmington where we’ll see cooling temperatures Monday.