Calm and quiet conditions have descended upon the Desert Southwest, with a spectacular Saturday behind us. Plenty of sunshine, and not many clouds in the sky across the state. This has allowed temperatures to warm a degree or two compared to yesterday.

These slowly warming temperatures will continue through the early parts of next week. Calm conditions will persist as well, even though a bit more cloud coverage will begin to invade the state starting north tonight.

An isolated mountain shower is not out of the question overnight, as cloud continue moving south into Sunday afternoon and evening.

These clouds will not do too much when it comes to sensible weather. A lovely Halloween forecast is expected, with high’s in the 60s and plenty of sunshine. By the mid to later parts of the work week, however, the jet stream will begin to dig down towards New Mexico once again. This will bring cold temperatures, windy conditions, and a bit of rain and snow across the state.

The timing and intensity is still a bit uncertain, but be aware the end of next week will look a lot more active than what we’re seeing this weekend.