NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Abundant sunshine and relatively calm winds will dominate our weather story Wednesday. Take advantage of this, as our winds will turn much stronger beginning Thursday. We’ll hold on to the warm temps for most of central and southern New Mexico through Friday. The ABQ metro area will have its first 70° day since mid November, while east of the mountains soars into the upper 70s. Highs today will rise 10-15° above average. Our spring fever continues Thursday with partly cloudy skies and breezier conditions. We’ll see gusts 20-25 mph for the higher spots around the state. Friday is where things become more interesting. The southwest wind gusts become very strong ahead of an incoming series of storms. That first one Friday will bring lighter snow to the San Juan and northern Sangre de Cristo mountains and high wind for the rest of us.

Temperatures begin trending cooler from northwest to southeast throughout the day Friday. But it’ll take until Saturday for highs to cool near seasonal averages for early March. We still stay windy throughout the weekend as the second storm passes through. This means more mountain snow showers, stronger wind gusts statewide, and temps cooling into the middle 50s for central New Mexico. Ultimately, March will live up to its windy name over the next week.