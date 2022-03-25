NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good morning everyone! We’re waking up to seasonally cool temperatures Friday morning with clear skies. We’re in store for a great day all across the state with temperatures trending warmer than Thursday. We’ll top out in the lower to middle 70s for the Albuquerque/Rio Rancho metro areas and lower 80s for Roswell. This is around 5-10° above average. We’ll enjoy sunny to mostly sunny skies Friday and part of Saturday too. A strong ridge of high pressure builds across the Four Corners region Saturday, boosting temperatures into the upper 70s for Albuquerque! It’ll be the warmest in 5 months. Some record high temperatures are possible Sunday for Santa Fe and some places east of the mountains. Southeast NM will contend with 90° Sunday and Monday! Get those summer clothes out for a couple days.

We’ll see another pattern change beginning later Monday into Tuesday. Another strong trough develops off the west coast. This storm looks to have plenty of moisture with it, falling mainly as rain for the lower elevations. Snow levels look to remain fairly high with this storm since it’s not nearly as cold as this past week. Expect scattered showers and cooler weather from Tuesday to Thursday. Wind gusts also begin strengthening as early as Monday ahead of this storm as well.