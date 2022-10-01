Our first morning of the balloon fiesta was a success! Temperatures climbed into the upper 70s to lower 80s for the Albuquerque metro this afternoon with scattered showers and storms east of the Sandia/Manzanos. Places south and east saw some lighter downpours this evening into Torrance and Socorro counties. Unfortunately these storms created some very gusty winds 25-35+ mph. This was enough to cancel Saturday evening balloon fiesta events.

Our skies turn mostly clear east to partly/mostly cloudy west overnight with lows seasonably cool. You’ll need the jackets and hot beverage for balloon fiesta Sunday morning. The box effect will be in full swing then with lighter surface winds at Balloon Fiesta Park. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s early in the morning, but the green flags should be given. The unsettled weather arrives later Sunday afternoon and evening with a slow moving cold front. Heavy rain develops in the Four Corners into northwest NM along the front. These storms move into the Rio Grande Valley later Sunday into Monday, potentially jeopardizing some fiesta events. Overall, the active weather continues midweek with scattered storms especially for the mountains. High temps slowly cool into the middle 70s, which is near average to even slightly below.