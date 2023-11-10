Rain and snow fell in parts of New Mexico Friday. Warmer and drier weather returns this weekend.

It has been a busy weather day Friday across parts of New Mexico. The Albuquerque Metro saw its first snowfall this season this morning, picking up as much as 2″ of snow in the Foothills and up to 4″ of snow in the East Mountains. Snow also fell today in Santa Fe, Las Vegas, the Sacramento Mountains, and even a mix of rain in snow in Roswell. There is still a mix of rain and snow moving through eastern New Mexico this afternoon. The rain and snow has moved out of the state tonight. Areas of patchy, dense fog will develop by Saturday morning in central parts of New Mexico that have seen rain and snow today. The fog could bring some icy conditions where it develops. It will clear out by late Saturday morning.

Warmer, drier, and quieter weather returns this weekend. We start a warming trend Saturday afternoon with more sunshine returning to the state. High temperatures will climb back to the seasonal average by Sunday afternoon. A few spotty showers will move into far southern parts of the state Sunday night through the day Monday, but most of New Mexico will remain dry. The warming trend will continue into the middle of next week.

An active pattern of weather begins late next week with another storm system on the way. It’s still a little too early to talk details, but a storm moving in from the west will bring rain chances and mountain snow to parts of New Mexico starting Thursday. This is hopefully the beginning of an active period of weather that will stick around into the end of November.