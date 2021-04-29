Parts of the state see sunny, warm conditions

Mark's Thursday Evening Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The powerful storm that produced widespread rain and snow on Wednesday is sagging south of the state.

Showers will continue in the southeast through early Friday before the showers clear. The rest of the state will remain sunny and warm through the start of the weekend.

