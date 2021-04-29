Parts of the state see sunny, warm conditions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The powerful storm that produced widespread rain and snow on Wednesday is sagging south of the state.
Story continues below
- COVID-19: Gov: State preparing to open end of June, with anticipated 60% vaccination rate
- Crime: VIDEO: Carjacking suspect tackled by BCSO following chase through town
- Sports: Sports Desk: Diego Sanchez out of May 8 fight against Donald Cerrone
Showers will continue in the southeast through early Friday before the showers clear. The rest of the state will remain sunny and warm through the start of the weekend.