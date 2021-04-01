Parts of New Mexico will see spot showers Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A weakening storm will pass through the state Friday leading to spot showers and some clouds. Skies will clear for the weekend with near-record temperatures through Easter Sunday. Highs will top out in the 80s for the first time this year.
Forecast continues below
- Environment: What does recent snow mean for New Mexico’s historic drought?
- Trending: Albuquerque woman comes home to find stranger in her bedroom
- Politics: Recreational marijuana bill heads to governor’s desk for final approval
- Community: ‘A celebration of who we are:’ New exhibit highlights New Mexico history