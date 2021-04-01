Parts of New Mexico will see spot showers Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A weakening storm will pass through the state Friday leading to spot showers and some clouds. Skies will clear for the weekend with near-record temperatures through Easter Sunday. Highs will top out in the 80s for the first time this year.

