Parts of New Mexico will see spot showers Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is another chilly morning, with teens, 20s, and 30s across the entire state. Temperatures will stay cool through the morning, eventually warming back into the 50s, 60s, and 70s during the afternoon and evening. More clouds are in the forecast as high-level moisture draws north from the Pacific. Clouds will spread from south to north across the state during the day, but all will stay dry. Winds will be a bit breezy in eastern New Mexico, out of the south up to around 25 mph.

The next storm arrives from Southern California tomorrow, drawing in more moisture and enough lift for some showers in the northern, western and central New Mexico. Lower elevations will stay mostly dry, with a better chance of virga and some erratic wind gusts. Temperatures will boost on Friday and keep heating through the weekend.