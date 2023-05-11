NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The storm that brought extreme winds to the state on Wednesday is still spinning through northern New Mexico and southern Colorado. There are some light rain showers and mountain snow showers in the northern mountains for the morning.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains and northeast NM this afternoon and evening. The rest of the state will stay drier and sunnier. Winds will kick back up in northern New Mexico this afternoon. Wind advisories will be in effect for the northeast highlands and east plains all day, as wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected. There will be high fire danger in this area as well. This will be the windiest part of the state, while central and northwest NM will see wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph. Southern NM will be the calmest, with 15 to 25 mph wind gusts.

Friday will be a calmer day, with sunny and dry skies. Rain chances return all weekend for the entire state, and a rainier and cloudier pattern will continue through next week.