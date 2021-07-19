Parts of New Mexico could see some showers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Isolated storms will develop in southern New Mexico and all of the mountains throughout the afternoon, moving southwest into the lower terrain by the evening. Only a few isolated showers and storms will be possible in the Rio Grande Valley, including the Metro area. Temperatures will be near normal today in the 80s and 90s.

Tuesday will bring slightly better chances for rain in the mountains and valley. Storms will be along and west of the central mountain chain, leaving eastern New Mexico mostly dry.