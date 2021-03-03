Parts of New Mexico could see rain on Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly but quiet across New Mexico and southern Colorado. The sun will shine bright across all of the state today and temperatures will be warmer than yesterday. Winds will be light for most. As the next winter storm draws closer, southwest New Mexico will see some clouds moving in during the afternoon, and winds will be up to around 25 mph.

Rain showers will move into western New Mexico after 8 p.m. this evening, rain and snow will spread into northern New Mexico through the night. The Thursday morning commute will be snowy for mountain spots in northern and western parts of the state and southern Colorado. The Four Corners could see a mix of snow and rain, and the Metro will see rain. Showers will continue through the day, and snow could be heavy at times in the northern mountains and San Juans. A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 11 p.m. tonight through 5 p.m. Thursday in the San Juan Mountains, where 3-6 inches of snow is expected. Lesser amounts of about 1-3 inches are expected for the northern mountains. On top of the precipitation, temperatures will cool down, and the wind will be very gusty. Most spots will see winds of at least 20-25 mph, but the west and east sides of the state will see gusts 30-40 mph. The Rio Grande Valley will see winds around 25-35 mph.