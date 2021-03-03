Parts of New Mexico could see rain on Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system over southern California is headed toward New Mexico overnight. Clouds will increase across the area with showers breaking out overnight along with mountain snow. As the storm crosses Thursday, snow will continue over the high terrain with light accumulations. Scattered showers will be possible in the metro and lower elevation areas. By Friday the storm will move east with mostly sunny skies taking over.
