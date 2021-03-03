Parts of New Mexico could see rain on Thursday

Weather Video Forecast

Mark's Wednesday Evening Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system over southern California is headed toward New Mexico overnight. Clouds will increase across the area with showers breaking out overnight along with mountain snow. As the storm crosses Thursday, snow will continue over the high terrain with light accumulations. Scattered showers will be possible in the metro and lower elevation areas. By Friday the storm will move east with mostly sunny skies taking over.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES