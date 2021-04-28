Parts of New Mexico continue to see rain Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A powerful spring storm continues to churn through southern New Mexico spreading rain, thunderstorms and mountain snow across the state. The precipitation will move south tonight with more snow expected to pile up in the Sacramento Mountains further dousing the Three Rivers Fire.
The north and west will clear out on Thursday as the storm sags south into Mexico. The weekend looks sunny with winds picking up.