Partly sunny skies Thursday morning

Weather Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There are some light showers in the Four Corners area, but they will taper off throughout the morning. Skies are partly sunny and hazy for the rest of the state.

Haze will lighten up a bit Thursday and it will be much less noticeable tomorrow as the weather pattern and upper-level wind flow changes. Heavy, widespread storms are expected today, along and west of I-25, as well as the east mountains and central highlands.

Storms will pop up in the high terrain during the afternoon, moving into the valley and highlands during the late afternoon and evening. The Metro will have a slight chance for a storm in the afternoon, but a higher likelihood of storms in the evening. The west part of the state will see some heavy rain through the evening as well. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from noon through late tonight for these areas. Never drive through floodwaters, stay out of the arroyos, and do not hike near burn scars or washes.

