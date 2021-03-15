Partly sunny Monday ahead of next storm bringing snow, rain, mix

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cool and quiet across the state. We’ll take a break from messy weather for just one day before the next winter storm arrives Tuesday. Today will be partly sunny, warmer by around 10-15 degrees, and less windy. The next storm will start to bring snow to western New Mexico by the end of the Tuesday morning commute. Snow will move east throughout the day, spreading into the northern mountains, and bringing rain/mix to the Rio Grande Valley by late morning/early afternoon.

More snow accumulation is expected in the mountains, adding up a couple inches to nearly 10″ in spots. The Raton Pass area will see the most snow from this system, with around a foot possible through Wednesday night. The low elevations will only see up to a couple inches, except in the northeast highlands where nearly 8″ may be possible near a snow/rain line Tuesday night.

Temperatures will cool about 10-15 degrees behind a cold front during the day. The front will also bring strong gusty winds. Southern New Mexico will see the strongest wind, with gusts up to 60 mph possible in the southwest, lower Rio Grande Valley and around the Sacramento Mountains. A high wind watch has been issued.