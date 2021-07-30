Partly cloudy skies this afternoon; strong storms take aim this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another stormy weekend is on tap for much of New Mexico. We’re looking at widespread storms, some of them strong to severe, with the risk of flash flooding and small hail. This is because a cold front is arriving from the northeast Saturday. It won’t do much to our temps as much as it will increase that storm threat. So Saturday, the risk of storms is confined to northern New Mexico. Sunday the storms shift southwest. With plenty of deep moisture and instability available, we could be in business this weekend.

Our active monsoon pattern continues into the first week of August as high pressure shifts back to the Four Corners. This will keep the daily afternoon and evening storms around the northern and central mountains each day through midweek. Our highs also cool off into the middle and upper 80s.