Partly cloudy skies Monday; chance for some storms

Weather Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Posted:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is quiet and dry. It will be drier than Sunday, thanks to upper-level dry air moving into the state. Isolated showers and storms will pop up in this afternoon in the mountains, and these will move southwest through southern and western New Mexico.

The driest parts of the state will be the northeast highlands, eastern plains, middle Rio Grande Valley, and Four Corners. Tomorrow will be stormier, with scattered showers and storms along and west of the central mountain chain. Eastern New Mexico will see drier weather all week.

