Partly cloudy skies Monday; chance for some storms

[1] VIDEO: Tucumcari police officer seen slamming his arrestee to the ground - Tucumcari police are investigating if one of their officers used excessive force during an arrest. Tucumcari police said 43-year-old Pete Apodaca was pulled over for a traffic stop, and arrested because he was driving while his license was revoked for a previous DUI. Video shows Apodaca was in handcuffs as officers were putting him in the back seat of a cruiser when Apodaca appears to be trying to make a run for it. The video also shows the officer quickly grabbing him, lifting him up, and slamming him to the ground. Apodaca’s long criminal history includes convictions for DWI, breaking and entering, aggravated battery, and criminal damage to property.

[2] Trial of Albuquerque man charged with two separate murders begins Monday - Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the case against the man accused of killing a teen at a homecoming party in 2019. Izaiah Garcia allegedly shot and killed 17-year-old Sean Markey. Investigators say Markey was not the intended target. They say Garcia was going after another teen at the party who is believed to have beaten up Garcia's friend. Garcia is also charged with killing 21-year-old Cayla Campos a few weeks later while she was playing Pokemon Go in an Albuquerque park.