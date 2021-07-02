Pack the umbrella for the holiday weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our weather pattern will remain much of the same heading into our 4th of July weekend. Expect more daily rounds of scattered afternoon storms originating from the northern mountains and then slowly moving southward throughout the evening. So if you have any outdoor plans, be prepared for some rain showers and storms. The storms won’t be moving very quickly, so this means flash flooding is a real concern especially across southern New Mexico. We can expect another 1-3″+ in localized areas.

Our temperatures continue climbing this weekend too. We’ll be back in the middle 90s for northwest NM while we approach 90 in Albuquerque throughout the weekend. Through much of next week, we’ll keep the wet monsoon pattern going with abundant moisture and daily showers. However, we’ll begin drying out some late next week due to a strengthening area of high pressure near the Four Corners.