NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The latest in a series of storm systems to move across New Mexico delivered rain and snow to some areas Wednesday. A ridge of high pressure briefly builds in Thursday afternoon, but more rain returns Thursday night and Friday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms developed Wednesday across New Mexico with snow in some higher elevations. This is the latest in a series of upper-level disturbances that continue to bring moisture to the state.

Wednesday has also been the wettest of the days so far in Albuquerque with showers and thunderstorms that developed this morning. Skies are clearing across western New Mexico, but scattered showers will continue in eastern New Mexico through the early overnight.

A ridge of high pressure briefly builds over the state Thursday afternoon, allowing for warmer and drier weather. However, another weak upper-level disturbance will pass across the state Thursday night bringing chances for light rain and mountain snow across northern New Mexico.

Upper-level winds increase Friday afternoon and that will provide the additional lift needed to produce another chance for isolated showers again across the northern half of the state. Despite these upper-level disturbances, temperatures will climb a few more degrees compared to Thursday’s high temperatures.

Drier and even warmer weather returns right in time for the weekend. High temperatures will climb back above average statewide. The warmest day will be on Sunday. Another storm system will move into the state on Monday, bringing back another chance for scattered showers, mountain snow, and cooler temperatures. By Tuesday, temperatures warm up and conditions dry out again.