A winter storm dropped heavy snow across parts of New Mexico Thursday. The storm is moving out tonight, but another storm will bring more snow this weekend.

A strong winter storm is moving out of New Mexico Thursday night. The storm dropped heavy snow across western, northern and central parts of the state. Even parts of the Albuquerque Metro picked up heavy snow. There are still some snow showers sticking around New Mexico tonight. This includes around Albuquerque, northern New Mexico and the northeast part of the state. Snow will be out of the state by Friday morning, but some icy roads will still be possible for the Friday morning commute.

Temperatures will remain cold across New Mexico Friday and Saturday. A weak disturbance will bring up to a couple inches of snow across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the east slopes down to I-25 on Saturday.

A stronger, colder winter storm will move into New Mexico by Sunday afternoon. This storm will likely bring even more widespread snowfall to the state Sunday night through Monday morning. This could impact the Monday morning commute in parts of the state. Temperatures won’t even make it above freezing once this storm moves through for areas along and north of I-40 starting Monday. The storm moves out Monday afternoon, but the even colder air will continue through much of next week. Another storm could bring even more snow to parts of New Mexico late next week.