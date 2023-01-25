Colder air continues to move into New Mexico through Thursday. High temperatures will sit 10-20° below average before warming up this weekend.

Freezing fog is developing tonight out around Clines Corners on I-40. A Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 am Thursday. It will be a very cold night across the state though with lows dropping into the 20s down south, teens across most of New Mexico, and some single digits and below-zero across the northern part of the state. The cold trend will continue Thursday afternoon when high temperatures will stay 10-20° below average. It will be one of the coldest days we’ve seen this winter here in the metro Thursday afternoon.

A warming trend begins Friday and will continue through the weekend into next Monday. By then, temperatures will finally be back to around average for this time of year. Dry weather will continue through the weekend too with sunshine all day long. Another storm will make it’s way into New Mexico early next week. There is a lot of uncertainty with this storm system so it is still too early to say where or if any precipitation will make it to the state.