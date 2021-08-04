One more round of storms and flooding before drier skies return

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light to moderate rain showers are moving through eastern New Mexico Wednesday morning. These will last until midday for the far northeast highlands and far eastern plains.

We will see the best chance for storms on the east side of the state today, thanks to an upper-level disturbance moving through northeast New Mexico. Storms will develop in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, central mountains, Johnson and Bartlett Mesas, and the Sacramento Mountains this afternoon, moving southeast during the afternoon and evening. Flash flooding will be possible, especially for burn scars, small rivers and streams, washes and arroyos. The west half of the state will be drier, with only a low chance for isolated storms in the Metro/middle Rio Grande Valley, lower Rio Grande Valley and Gila.

The upper-level disturbance will exit New Mexico tonight, and high pressure will move closer to the state. Drier air will move in, and temperatures will warm up for the end of the workweek. Temperatures will soar above average into the mid to upper 90s for many this weekend.