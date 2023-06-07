NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Expect some sunshine midday, before storms develop in the mountains during the early afternoon and quickly move east into the Valley and plains. The Metro may see isolated showers and storms from around 3 to 7 p.m. Eastern New Mexico will see more widespread storms from around 2 to 10 p.m., and there will be a chance for burn scar flooding and severe storms. Hail and damaging winds will be possible from a few storms in the east plains.

Drier air will take over New Mexico on Thursday, and all areas will stay dry except the northeast highlands, where some storms will develop in the afternoon and evening. This pattern will stick through this weekend, and we will see gradually warming temperatures through next week.