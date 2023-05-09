NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a cool and quiet morning. Temperatures have fallen into the 30s for most of northern New Mexico. Wear the layers this morning, as it will be hot by the afternoon. Tuesday will be our warmest day of the week ahead. Highs will climb a couple of degrees from Monday. The winds will be gusty in northeast NM, up to around 35 mph near the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and northeast highlands. Red flag warnings will be in effect for this area. The rest of the state will feel a noticeable breeze of 15 to 30 mph.

High winds will return to the state on Wednesday. Widespread wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. The air will be very dry, prompting high fire danger for most of the state. Winds will stay breezy on Thursday in northern New Mexico, before subsiding on Friday.