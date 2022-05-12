NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front is moving into New Mexico from west to east Thursday morning. This will leave temperatures cooler today. Winds will be breezy, lightening a bit from yesterday. The Rio Grande Valley and western NM will see west/northwest winds up to 25-30 mph. Meanwhile, the central mountain chain, northeast highlands, east and southeast plains will see southwest winds at 30-50 mph.

Red flag warnings will be in effect for these eastern spots, as humidity plummets and the winds pick up. Fire danger remains high today. High pressure will arrive Friday through the weekend, allowing winds to subside. Calm conditions are expected Friday and Saturday. However, with warming temperatures and very dry air in place, fire risk will remain elevated.