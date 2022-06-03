NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday will be the last day that moisture is going to stick around, with strong to possibly severe storms expected in the east half of the state. A westerly breeze will pick up later Friday and into the weekend, bringing in much drier and warmer conditions.

Anywhere from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. will be the best chance to see a scattered shower or storm Friday. There is a slight risk for severe weather further east, with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and locally heavy rainfall. Closer to the drier Rio Grande Valley, rain will try to develop but most likely just create dusty and gusty dry storms.

This weekend, moisture will push east and dry air will dominate the forecast. High pressure returns to keep New Mexico mostly sunny, breezy, dry, and warm. Temperatures across the state are expected to be mainly sensible to slightly above average this weekend.

Next week even more heat returns, with well above average temperatures expected across New Mexico to kick off the work week. Along with sunshine, dry conditions, and a stronger breeze, fire danger will heighten as the weather continues to dry out.