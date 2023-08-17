Afternoon storms will pop up again across western and northern parts of New Mexico Friday. Drier air moves in for the weekend.

Scattered storms have once again developed across New Mexico Thursday afternoon, but today’s storms are moving very slowly, if at all. There is still a chance for an isolated storm in the Metro through this evening as colliding outflow boundaries will bring us our best chance for rain. Showers and storms will taper off overnight.

Drier air will begin moving in from the east on Friday, pushing the best chances for rain west along the Arizona state line and across far northwest New Mexico and southern Colorado. Dry air will move in statewide this weekend, keeping all of New Mexico dry into early next week. Temperatures will stay above-average through early next week as well. Winds will pick up on Sunday as Hurricane Hilary approaches southern California. Unfortunately, all the moisture from that tropical system will stay well west of New Mexico.

There are signs of monsoon moisture increasing by the middle of next week. This will start to bring back rain chances across New Mexico Wednesday along with cooler temperatures.