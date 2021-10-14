One last system brings winds, cooler temperatures before quiet pattern arrives

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is very cold, in the 20s, 30s, and 40s. The weather is dry and clear. Another storm crosses Colorado today, bringing some snow and rain showers to southern Colorado. Around an inch of snow will be possible in the higher terrain. Breezes will pick up this afternoon across New Mexico to around 30 mph across the state with higher gusts around the mountains.

A backdoor cold front will move into the east tonight, bringing gusty winds up to around 40 mph through tomorrow morning. This front will bring even colder morning temperatures through Saturday morning, and a cooler day on Friday. High pressure arrives by Saturday, which will warm temperatures up for the weekend and next week, and keep the weather calmer, sunny, and dry.