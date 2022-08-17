NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected across the northern and southern portions of New Mexico, brought on by two separate disturbances. A large, once tropical, low pressure system is passing through Mexico, bringing a surge of monsoon moisture and heavy rainfall across the south. A separate disturbance has stalled out across the northern mountains, allowing more heavy rainfall and flash flooding potential across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, northeast highlands and plains.

Thicker cloud coverage is expected across most of the state into this afternoon and evening. These clouds, along with rainfall, is going to keep temperatures cooler than normal by about 5-10 degrees. The below average temperatures are expected to stick around through the weekend ahead.

The low pressure system impacting the state today will continue to push west throughout the rest of the work week and into the weekend. This will funnel monsoon moisture straight into the state, with widespread shower and thunderstorm action expected for a majority of the weekend ahead. The busiest day (and coolest) for the Albuquerque metro is expected to be Saturday.