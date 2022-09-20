A prime setup for rich monsoon moisture to surge into the Desert Southwest continues this week. A large high pressure system spinning clockwise, combined with a low pressure system spinning counterclockwise is funneling moisture into Arizona and New Mexico.

Today there is the potential for showers and storms along and west of the Central Mountain Chain. It will be more isolated to scattered in nature further east, more widespread and heavy to the west. There will be the potential for the Albuquerque Metro to see scattered storms later this afternoon/early evening and continuing into the later evening hours.

Rain will persist across the Four Corners overnight and continue into your Wednesday. Wednesday has the best potential to see heavy rainfall across that area are storms train from south to north. Flooding remains a concern, with a flood watch in effect through this evening for the western part of the state. The flood watch continues through Thursday afternoon across the far northwestern corner of the state and into southern Colorado. Drier conditions will return by the weekend.