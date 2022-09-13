NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another surge of monsoon moisture is pushing into the state beginning today, moving from west to east into tomorrow. This moisture is being ushered in by once Hurricane Kay as it continues to break down over California/Arizona. The moisture will combine with a weak disturbance to provide lift into this afternoon and evening. The places that saw more sunshine this morning have a better chance to see strong storms later today.

The western two-thirds of New Mexico can expect numerous showers and thunderstorms to pop up this afternoon and evening. Some may become strong to severe, with small hail, erratic gusty winds, and frequent lightning being the main threats.

The monsoon moisture will continue to push east into Wednesday, with the best potential for showers and thunderstorms being along and to the east of the Central Mountain Chain. Westerly winds will return starting Thursday, bringing significantly drier and warmer weather into the late week and weekend ahead.