NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure continues to organize over northern Mexico today, allowing for a strong westerly flow this afternoon. Storm motion will continue to move in this direction, from west to east throughout the afternoon and evening.

The best location for widespread storms and heavy rainfall will be across the northern portion of New Mexico, as a disturbance is making it’s way southeast. This will allow for flash flooding potential over the northern mountains, especially for recent burn scars over the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo. The southeastern corner of the state might receive a spotty shower or two today, but most areas east will remain dry.

Saturday, there will still be the potential for scattered hit or miss storms during the afternoon. Storm potential will be moving east, allowing drier air to infiltrate the western half of the state. Dry air will really take hold starting Sunday, and continuing through early next week. Another upper level disturbance will bring more widespread storms by mid to late next week.