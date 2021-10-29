Not so spooky Halloween weekend forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Quiet weather sets up for Halloween weekend! It is a chilly Friday morning, but temperatures will be warmer than normal by the afternoon, with 60s and 70s across New Mexico. Skies will be abundantly sunny, and the wind will stay light.

Saturday will be even warmer, with another day of sun and calm winds. On Sunday, a cold front will move into eastern New Mexico, cooling temperatures by around 5-15 degrees for spots along the Rio Grande Valley to the far eastern state line. Western New Mexico will stay mild with no temperature drop. Skies will stay dry all weekend, with some increasing cloud cover on Sunday.