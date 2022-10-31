NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly and quiet across New Mexico. Clouds are crossing central and southern New Mexico from west to east, and we will see partly cloudy skies across the southeast today. Everywhere else will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will be near normal, climbing into the 50s and 60s. Winds will be light. For trick-or-treaters, wear the layers under the costumes. Temps will become chilly after the sun sets at 6:13 PM.

The weather will stay quiet Tuesday. Winds will pick up Wednesday, ahead of the next storm. The storm will cross the state on Thursday and Friday, bringing rain, snow, strong winds and colder temperatures.