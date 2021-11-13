Not as cold overnight with mainly clear skies

Another great weekend all across New Mexico! Well above average temperatures, sunny skies, and breezy winds east of the mountains. This pretty much sums up the entire fall season. A weak disturbance is crossing the east once again. So this will keep the warming in check for the state Sunday. It’ll still be mild as highs soar 10° above average while usual afternoon winds gust 25-30 mph east of the mountains. Highs will reach the upper 70s for eastern NM, upper 60s across the central, and middle 60s for the western zones.

We’ll even reach potential record highs from the Rio Grande Valley eastward. For Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, we’ll warm near 70 through early next week as well. Winds will increase Tuesday ahead of another stronger disturbance/backdoor cold front Wednesday.

Wind gusts mid next week will range 30-40 mph in the afternoon while temps crash 15-20°. It’ll feel more like mid November once again. But our warm fall continues until then. Meanwhile, ABQ still hasn’t recorded a subfreezing temperature yet this season. If we can make it to November 22, this would be the latest on record without receiving a frost or freeze. Our next chance for a frost would be next Wednesday night, November 17.