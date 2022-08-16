NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor front slowly pushing south across the state will lead to an uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity across the northern portion of the state. Heavy rainfall and slow moving storms has led to a flood watch for flash flooding to be in effect for the eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains to the northeast highlands and plains until 10 PM tonight.

This front will also create an east canyon wind from Santa Fe to Albuquerque, with gusts late tonight anywhere from 30-40 mph. The exact timing of the wind event is still a little uncertain, but make sure to secure any loose outdoor objects before sunset just in case.

Widespread cloud coverage and rain has not allowed as much sunshine to reach the ground, and therefore not as warm of temperatures. In fact, a majority of the state is expected to be below average today, before possibly 10+ degrees below average by the late week and into the weekend.

A more favorable monsoon pattern is expected to return by the late week and into the weekend ahead. This will set up widespread moisture across the state, streaming south to north from Mexico, and numerous to widespread shower and thunderstorm action for a majority of New Mexico.