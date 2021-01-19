Northern New Mexico sees snow and wind on Tuesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow is coming down across northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, and roads are becoming snow-covered and icy. The wind is breezy, causing blowing and drifting snow and low visibility. Limit travel today if possible, as roads will continue to get worse through midday.

Snow will stay steady throughout the morning commute, but snow will start to clear from south to north by the afternoon and evening. There will be a chance for scattered rain showers in southern New Mexico this afternoon.

The wind is gustiest in Albuquerque, because of the east canyon wind, and this has caused a snow hole to form over the Metro. The wind will gust 40-45 mph from now, through the rest of the day. Snow will not be possible in the Metro because of this.

(courtesy National Weather Service)