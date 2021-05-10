Northern New Mexico sees light showers as wind gusts expected

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light rain showers continue to pass through far northeast New Mexico and southeast Colorado this morning. The area will start to dry out through the morning, but more showers and thunderstorms will develop in the northern mountains this afternoon, moving east into the northeast highlands throughout the afternoon and evening.

The rest of the state will be dry today, with high fire danger in the Rio Grande Valley, central mountain chain and western mountain ranges. Wind will become gusty this afternoon and evening, with many spots seeing gusts up to around 35-40 mph from the w/sw. Temperatures will be warm for most. However, temperatures will be cooler for eastern NM as a backdoor cold front stalls out near the central mountain chain.

